VIDEO: Tampa police rescue man and child trapped in crashed vehicle on Fowler Avenue

- Tampa Police officers helped rescue a man and a child from a crashed vehicle.
- Video showed the car on top of another vehicle after the crash on East Fowler Avenue in May 19.
- A seven-year-old child and the driver were stuck inside after a crash.
- Video shows Tampa Police officers cutting the deployed airbag out of the car so that the child and the driver can get out of the vehicle
- TPD said the driver and the child were wearing seat belts and had minor injuries from the crash.
WATCH video from Tampa Police
Tampa police rescue man and child trapped in crashed vehicle on Fowler Avenue
Hurricane season is officially here, and experts say now is the time to hurricane-prep your home and yard. From flying branches to toppling trees, yard debris can quickly turn dangerous when a storm rolls in.
Hurricane season is here, and it's time to prepare your yard