TPD needs help identifying stabbing suspect seen in video

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is working to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a May 4th stabbing.
The suspect was seen in a video related to the stabbing incident that took place near the 1500 block of East 8th Avenue, police say.
The victim, who was experiencing homelessness, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.
TPD is asking anyone with information about the man in the video to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8447 or via TIP411.
