TPD needs help identifying stabbing suspect seen in video

Posted at 11:01 PM, May 08, 2024
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Police Department (TPD) is working to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a May 4th stabbing.

The suspect was seen in a video related to the stabbing incident that took place near the 1500 block of East 8th Avenue, police say.

The victim, who was experiencing homelessness, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released from the hospital.

TPD is asking anyone with information about the man in the video to call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8447 or via TIP411.

