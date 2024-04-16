The fight over Anclote River Park development continues

HOLIDAY, Fla. — Like it or not, changes are coming to Anclote River Park along Pasco County’s coastline.

“It’s the corner here where the river meets the gulf and the view is absolutely stunning,” said Pasco County Sierra Club member Linda Blake.

Blake has been working with others to keep as much development from coming to the park as possible.

She says there is relief in finding out plans for a 22,000-square-foot waterside restaurant were cut, along with talk of Jet ski rentals.

“We are all very glad that the huge restaurant won’t be built. And the idea of jet skis is very disturbing for everyone who loves the peace of this park,” said Blake.

But Pasco County commissioner Kathryn Starkey says redevelopment will still happen here, including expansion of the boat launch with two more ramps. There's also the possibility of kayak, paddle board, and canoe rentals.

Instead of a mega restaurant, a food truck court or smaller restaurant may take its place.

“After you are done boating you may want to sit and have a beverage with your friends or a meal, so I think it’s a good location,” said Starkey.

Starkey says she wants to add more trees to the park, and the beach could get bigger with more sand.

But one area that won’t be touched is the ancient Native American burial mound.

“We will leave that. That’s a sacred place. And no one will be disturbing the Indian mound,” said Starkey.

Experts say other mounds were built in the area before, and they were trying to make sure this one is left alone.

“I just feel like a place that has been this important to human activity for so many thousands of years needs to be appreciated for what it is,” said Blake.