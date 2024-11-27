Texas man indicted on fraud charges, FBI believes there might be more victims in the Tampa area

LUFKIN, Tx — A Texas man was recently indicted on fraud charges and the FBI believes there might be more victims in the Tampa area.

The FBI's Dallas Field Office is looking for information on more potential fraud victims of Matthew Jess Thrash of Lufkin, TX.

According to the indictment, Thrash started the fraudulent schemes and businesses around January 1, 2012, until about November 6, 2024. Thrash allegedly had many fraudulent schemes, including a fake sports management company, a fake sports memorabilia store, and a fraudulent sale of stock in cannabis dispensaries.

The victims wired Thrash between $5,000 and $100,000 to invest in the fraudulent businesses.

Thrash is charged with federal violations of wire fraud and money laundering.

The FBI believes that Thrash targeted people in Las Vegas, NV; Shreveport, LA; Lake Charles, LA; Tampa, FL and throughout the state of Texas.

A website for victims to report if they have been scammed or if they think they might have been scammed by Thrash was created by the FBI. To access the questionnaire to report, click here

