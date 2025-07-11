Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 11-13

Ben Schwartz, SharkCon and free things to do
Ben Schwartz
Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP
Ben Schwartz participates in the "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" panel during the Viacom Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton hotel on Friday, July 27, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Ben Schwartz
Posted

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 11-13), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/11)

Ben Schwartz & Friends

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Catch the comedian as he performs live at The Straz.

"Foul Play" at the Sarasota Opera House

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 61 N Pineapple Ave, Sarasota
Cost: $12
Info: Watch a screening of the classic movie.

Things to do this Saturday (7/12)

Beats on the St. Pete Pier

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy a showcase of performances from local bands and free food.

Ghost at Amalie Arena

When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Swedish rock band take the stage in Tampa.

Winter Haven Farmer's Market

When: 9 a.m.
Where: 280 3rd St SW, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: Shop artisan food vendors, farmers, plants and more.

The Offspring at the Florida State Fairgrounds

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The band will be joined by Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

Things to do this Sunday (7/13)

St. Pete Summer Flea

When: 12 p.m.
Where: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local and handmade good from an array of vendors.

Gladys Knight at the Seminole Hard Rock

When: 8 p.m.
Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the seven-time Grammy winner perform live.

Bastille Day at Boulon Brasserie

When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1001 Water St, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Guests can enjoy live music, bubbly drinks and French specials.

Big Time Rush at the Florida State Fairgrounds

When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The boyband and former Nickelodeon stars will perform live in Tampa.

Multiday events

SharkCon 2025

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting Saturday at 9 a.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Head to this shark-themed convention to meet stars such as Richard Dreyfuss.

Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival

When: 10 a.m.
Where: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Find wares from artists and crafters set up at the historic Greek town.

If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.

