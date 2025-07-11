Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 11-13

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 11-13), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.

Things to do this Friday (7/11)

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Catch the comedian as he performs live at The Straz.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 61 N Pineapple Ave, Sarasota

Cost: $12

Info: Watch a screening of the classic movie.

Things to do this Saturday (7/12)

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Enjoy a showcase of performances from local bands and free food.

When: 8:30 p.m.

Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the Swedish rock band take the stage in Tampa.

When: 9 a.m.

Where: 280 3rd St SW, Winter Haven

Cost: Free

Info: Shop artisan food vendors, farmers, plants and more.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The band will be joined by Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.

Things to do this Sunday (7/13)

When: 12 p.m.

Where: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg

Cost: Free

Info: Shop local and handmade good from an array of vendors.

When: 8 p.m.

Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Watch the seven-time Grammy winner perform live.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: 1001 Water St, Tampa

Cost: Free

Info: Guests can enjoy live music, bubbly drinks and French specials.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: The boyband and former Nickelodeon stars will perform live in Tampa.

Multiday events

When: Saturday and Sunday, starting Saturday at 9 a.m.

Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa

Cost: Click here for ticket information

Info: Head to this shark-themed convention to meet stars such as Richard Dreyfuss.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs

Cost: Free

Info: Find wares from artists and crafters set up at the historic Greek town.