Things to do in Tampa Bay this weekend | July 11-13

If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (July 11-13), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area.
Things to do this Friday (7/11)
Ben Schwartz & Friends
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Catch the comedian as he performs live at The Straz.
"Foul Play" at the Sarasota Opera House
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 61 N Pineapple Ave, Sarasota
Cost: $12
Info: Watch a screening of the classic movie.
Things to do this Saturday (7/12)
Beats on the St. Pete Pier
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 600 2nd Ave NE, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Enjoy a showcase of performances from local bands and free food.
Ghost at Amalie Arena
When: 8:30 p.m.
Where: 401 Channelside Dr, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the Swedish rock band take the stage in Tampa.
Winter Haven Farmer's Market
When: 9 a.m.
Where: 280 3rd St SW, Winter Haven
Cost: Free
Info: Shop artisan food vendors, farmers, plants and more.
The Offspring at the Florida State Fairgrounds
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The band will be joined by Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory.
Things to do this Sunday (7/13)
St. Pete Summer Flea
When: 12 p.m.
Where: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg
Cost: Free
Info: Shop local and handmade good from an array of vendors.
Gladys Knight at the Seminole Hard Rock
When: 8 p.m.
Where: 5223 Orient Rd, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Watch the seven-time Grammy winner perform live.
Bastille Day at Boulon Brasserie
When: 11 a.m.
Where: 1001 Water St, Tampa
Cost: Free
Info: Guests can enjoy live music, bubbly drinks and French specials.
Big Time Rush at the Florida State Fairgrounds
When: 7 p.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy 301 N, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: The boyband and former Nickelodeon stars will perform live in Tampa.
Multiday events
SharkCon 2025
When: Saturday and Sunday, starting Saturday at 9 a.m.
Where: 4800 US Hwy. 301 North, Tampa
Cost: Click here for ticket information
Info: Head to this shark-themed convention to meet stars such as Richard Dreyfuss.
Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival
When: 10 a.m.
Where: 735 Dodecanese Blvd, Tarpon Springs
Cost: Free
Info: Find wares from artists and crafters set up at the historic Greek town.
If you have any upcoming weekend events, send them to brian.mcbride@wfts.com for consideration.