18-year-old killed in Lakeland after motorcycle-SUV crash

LAKELAND, Fla. — A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Lakeland on Thursday evening.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies arrived at the scene of the crash on County Road 540A and Harrells Nursery Road around 10 p.m.

First responders found 18-year-old Miguel Santiago Zapata had already died at the scene, according to the report. He was the driver of a 2014 Yamaha R6, which was heading east on County Road 540A when it collided with a 2018 GMC Terrain that was making a left turn onto the same road.

Authorities said the crash ejected Zapata from the bike, and he was found approximately 200 feet from where the impact occurred. Officials added he was wearing a helmet.

The GMC's driver, 57-year-old David Thomsen, was uninjured, but the vehicle was significantly damaged, PCSO said.

County Road 540A was closed for around four hours after the crash.

PCSO said they are not anticipating any criminal charges, the investigation is ongoing.