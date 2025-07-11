"Crocoseum" gator show and habitat opens at Tarpon Springs Aquarium and Animal Sanctuary

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Ready to get up close and personal with crocodiles and alligators? Join the rescued reptiles for feeding time?

You can do just that at the "Crocoseum," a brand new showplace and up-close viewing habitat at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium and Animal Sanctuary.

WATCH full report by Sean Daly

This is the largest expansion to date at the family-owned attraction's new location (1722 N Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs).

The human star of the show, Paige Konger Henry, who grew up at the aquarium, hosts two Crocoseum shows a day featuring all shapes and sizes of Nile crocodiles, bull alligators, and more.

The Crocoseum is included with admission.

