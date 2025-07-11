Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
LifestyleDaly Discoveries

Actions

"Crocoseum" gator show and habitat opens at Tarpon Springs Aquarium and Animal Sanctuary

The new expansion -- which includes two shows a day -- is included with aquarium admission.
"Crocoseum" gator show and habitat opens at Tarpon Springs Aquarium and Animal Sanctuary. The new expansion, which includes two shows a day, is included with aquarium admission.
Gator show, habitat opens at Tarpon Springs Aquarium and Animal Sanctuary
use for web.png
Posted
and last updated

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Ready to get up close and personal with crocodiles and alligators? Join the rescued reptiles for feeding time?

You can do just that at the "Crocoseum," a brand new showplace and up-close viewing habitat at the Tarpon Springs Aquarium and Animal Sanctuary.

WATCH full report by Sean Daly

Gator show, habitat opens at Tarpon Springs Aquarium and Animal Sanctuary

This is the largest expansion to date at the family-owned attraction's new location (1722 N Pinellas Ave, Tarpon Springs).

The human star of the show, Paige Konger Henry, who grew up at the aquarium, hosts two Crocoseum shows a day featuring all shapes and sizes of Nile crocodiles, bull alligators, and more.

The Crocoseum is included with admission.

For more on the aquarium, which also has shark feedings, a petting zoo, and more, click here.

For more fun Sean Daly stories, click here.

Wimauma pastor deported to Guatemala, leaving church and family reeling

After living in the U.S. for more than two decades and leading a congregation of nearly 50, 42-year-old Maurilio Ambrocio was deported last week.

Wimauma pastor deported

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.