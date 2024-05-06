Teachers in Hillsborough County begin negotiations for new contract with cost of living top concern

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County Schools is the largest employer in the county. The Hillsborough County teacher's union represents 16,000 teachers. The average salary? $54,000. Hillsborough County is not alone in the state with low salaries for teachers. According to a new report released last week, Florida is ranked 50th in the country when it comes to teacher pay.

According to state data, Pinellas County is slightly higher ($55,341), but teachers in Sarasota are getting paid about $12,000 more than any other county in the Tampa Bay area.

Parents in Hillsborough County are shocked to hear how low teacher pay is. Charlotte Aust moved from Canada to Tampa recently. She was a teacher in Canada and made over $100,000 a year.

The Hillsborough County Teacher Association starts contract negotiations for the 2024-2025 school year tonight (Monday). The Hillsborough County Teacher Association sent out a survey ahead of Monday's negotiations. More than 1,000 teachers responded, and most responses said the cost of living and making a livable wage were their top concerns.

The teacher's union is crediting the district for starting negotiations earlier than before. Talks will continue over the summer, and an agreement should be in place for the start of school next year.