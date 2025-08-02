Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tampa Bay's largest back-to-school fair distributes 1,000 free backpacks to local kids

TAMPA, Fla. — 1,000 free backpacks were given away to kids at Tampa Bay’s largest back-to-school fair on Saturday.

Local families gathered at Westshore Plaza, where vendors provided information on after-school programs and other educational opportunities.

ABC Action News spoke with long-time educator and school board member Lynn Gray.

“It's all about focusing on the day on that first day, August 11th, it's so exciting, a new beginning, everything happens on that first day of school,” Gray said.

This was the 18th year for the event.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

