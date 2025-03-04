Tampa Bay residents share top issues for Florida lawmakers this legislative session

TAMPA, Fla. — Whether you're new or have lived in the Tampa Bay area your whole life, many can agree on one thing.

"Florida is amazing, but it's totally expensive,” said Skylar Ancell.

People here hope Florida lawmakers take on the issues affecting them in their new legislative session, including insurance.

"We have Citizens because it's a last resort type thing,” said Paul Lantz. “If that was to fold on us or whatever, where would we get insurance?"

“The insurance is just so high. We're praying that they do bring it down so you can afford it,” said Denise Piggee.

Another big issue people shared with ABC Action News is housing.

"It's so expensive just to live here,” said Ancell. “I don't want to leave. It's like my home, but we're looking like having to go somewhere else to be able to just afford to live."

People in Tampa also brought up concerns over immigration and rising prices.

"I think it's just affordability. It's just gotten so out of control,” said Nathan English. “Obviously, a lot of money came here during COVID from like California and other states that people moved here, kinda priced like the locals and natural Floridians out."

"The economy and then veterans, everything like for veterans and for just working people, period,” said Larry Piggee.

ABC Action News asked people what they want their state lawmakers to tackle this session.

"I hope they finally put I think it's the cap on insurance rates,” said English.

"Bring other insurers to have competition so that it can lower so that people can afford insurance,” said Denise Piggee.

“If they can help these people out that were damaged in the flood that are still having a hard time getting permits,” said Lantz.

"Definitely looking at just the housing market and where they can help with that, and then two just inflation in general with grocery prices and what's going on there,” said Samantha Stamm. “Other than that, I just hope they actually agree on something."