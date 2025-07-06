2 Tampa Bay Rays players headed to MLB All-Star Game

TAMPA, Fla. — Two shining Rays players are headed to the 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta.

Infielders Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe will represent Tampa Bay, ESPN revealed on Sunday.

Both are select reserves for the American League squad.

For Lowe, the announcement comes as a bittersweet marker. The second baseman, whose birthday is July 6, was on the verge of setting a franchise record by getting a hit in 21 consecutive games. But his streak ended in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins, when left the game with soreness in his left side.

The Rays still won, beating the Twins 7-5, and pushing their record to 49-41 overall, among the AL East best.

This is Aranda's first All-Star selection. And it is Lowe's second.

The MLB All-Star game will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be nationally televised on Fox.