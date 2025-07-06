Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

2 Tampa Bay Rays players headed to MLB All-Star Game

Rays 2023 Baseball
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chris Carlson / AP <br/>Wilfredo Lee / AP
Rays 2023 Baseball
Posted
and last updated

TAMPA, Fla. — Two shining Rays players are headed to the 2025 MLB All-Star game in Atlanta.

Infielders Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe will represent Tampa Bay, ESPN revealed on Sunday.

Both are select reserves for the American League squad.

For Lowe, the announcement comes as a bittersweet marker. The second baseman, whose birthday is July 6, was on the verge of setting a franchise record by getting a hit in 21 consecutive games. But his streak ended in the third inning against the Minnesota Twins, when left the game with soreness in his left side.

The Rays still won, beating the Twins 7-5, and pushing their record to 49-41 overall, among the AL East best.

This is Aranda's first All-Star selection. And it is Lowe's second.

The MLB All-Star game will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 15 at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia. The game will be nationally televised on Fox.

Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

This year, a Tampa Bay area couple is back competing with the hopes of bringing another title back to “Champa Bay!”

Local couple prepares to compete in Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Latest Sports News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.