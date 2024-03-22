Tampa area structures lit up blue and yellow in support of World Down Syndrome Day

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is Thursday, March 21st, and a few local structures lit up in support.

The City of Tampa illuminated Old City Hall, Kennedy Bridge, and the Riverwalk in blue and yellow. Pasco County lit up Dr. Frederick Grassin Bridge in New Port Richey in the same colors.

World Down Syndrome Day has taken place since 2012 and is officially observed by the United Nations. The day is set aside to educate people on myths surrounding Down syndrome and how to stop stereotyping people who have it.

In the past, landmarks like the empire State Building, the Eiffel Tower, and the Burj Khalifa have all donned blue and yellow in support of WDSD.

