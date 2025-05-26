Susan Solves It: Real ID Confusion

- Many elderly individuals face challenges obtaining a Real ID, but Florida offers alternatives for air travel.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on alternative forms of identification for obtaining air travel readiness without a Real ID, particularly for elderly individuals who struggle to access tax collectors' offices.
"There's really not a day that you get away from the reality that we lost our son in the war"
On Sunday, dozens of people attended the 21st Annual Clearwater Honor Fest at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
"Freedom starts with understanding sacrifice." Dozens honor the fallen soldiers at Clearwater Honor Fest