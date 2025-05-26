Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Real ID Confusion

Many elderly individuals face challenges obtaining a Real ID, but Florida offers alternatives for air travel.
ssi
Posted
  • Many elderly individuals face challenges obtaining a Real ID, but Florida offers alternatives for air travel.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on alternative forms of identification for obtaining air travel readiness without a Real ID, particularly for elderly individuals who struggle to access tax collectors' offices.

"There's really not a day that you get away from the reality that we lost our son in the war"

On Sunday, dozens of people attended the 21st Annual Clearwater Honor Fest at the Florida Veterans Memorial Plaza to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

"Freedom starts with understanding sacrifice." Dozens honor the fallen soldiers at Clearwater Honor Fest

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.