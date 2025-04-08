Watch Now
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: E-mail Security

The FBI has issued a warning about a ransomware attack that targets email accounts, impacting hundreds of individuals, and emphasizes the importance of enhancing security measures to safeguard personal information.
  • Ransomware attacks exploit vulnerabilities in email systems, leading to unauthorized access and potential data loss.

  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury provides tips on protecting your information, such as implementing strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and remaining vigilant against suspicious emails.


