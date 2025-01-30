Watch Now
Susan Solves It Quick Tip: Credit Card Swipe Fees

ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at what Congress is doing to try and resolve the credit card swipe fees.
  • Credit card companies keep upping swipe fees, and retailers keep passing the cost onto customers.
  • The Federal Reserve found those charges are accounting for a sizable portion of consumer spending.
  • ABC Action News Consumer Reporter Susan El Khoury looks at what Congress is doing to try and resolve it.

