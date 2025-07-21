Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSusan Solves It - Quick Tips

Actions

Susan Solves It: Portable Charger Safety

Southwest Airlines has implemented new rules requiring passengers to keep portable chargers visible while in use, following numerous in-flight fire incidents related to lithium-ion batteries.
Susan Solves It: Portable Charger Safety
plane
Posted
  • Southwest Airlines has implemented new rules requiring passengers to keep portable chargers visible while in use, following numerous in-flight fire incidents related to lithium-ion batteries.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says checking your portable chargers for damage or swelling is crucial before traveling, and disposing of any unsafe devices.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Irena Green, who spent seven days in the Hillsborough County Jail over what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn, is now facing foreclosure. But she's not the only homeowner.

Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.