Susan Solves It: Portable Charger Safety

- Southwest Airlines has implemented new rules requiring passengers to keep portable chargers visible while in use, following numerous in-flight fire incidents related to lithium-ion batteries.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury says checking your portable chargers for damage or swelling is crucial before traveling, and disposing of any unsafe devices.
Homeowners face foreclosure in same neighborhood where woman was jailed over lawn complaints
Irena Green, who spent seven days in the Hillsborough County Jail over what started out as HOA violations involving her lawn, is now facing foreclosure. But she's not the only homeowner.
