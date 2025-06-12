Susan Solves It: FBI warns of discount medical insurance scam

- The FBI is warning consumers to be aware of companies promising low-cost medical insurance, but are leaving customers without the coverage they thought they had.
Pasco County woman trying to rebuild mobile home after hurricanes
"I cried, of course, because I've worked very hard getting it nice, which has been difficult for me since I lost my husband and being alone,” Kelly Welty said.
Welty's mobile home lost its roof during Hurricane Milton. She said it was the only one in the Buena Vista community to get totaled by a tornado.
Homeowner frustrated with FEMA process