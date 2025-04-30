Susan Solves It: Alexa Privacy Concerns

- Amazon's updated policy requires Alexa to send voice recordings to the cloud, raising concerns about user privacy.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury breaks down Amazon's policy change on Alexa recordings, as opting out limits device functionality while still sending voice data to the cloud.
Your Voice: Report card on President Trump's first 100 days in office
ABC Action News anchor Paul LaGrone went out to get your voice on President Trump’s first 100 days and to find out what letter grade you’d give his second term so far.
Your Voice: Report card on President Trump first 100 days in office