Susan Solves It: Alexa Privacy Concerns

Amazon's updated policy requires Alexa to send voice recordings to the cloud, raising privacy concerns for users. Opting out limits functionality, including personalized features tied to voice recognition.
Posted
  • Amazon's updated policy requires Alexa to send voice recordings to the cloud, raising concerns about user privacy.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury breaks down Amazon's policy change on Alexa recordings, as opting out limits device functionality while still sending voice data to the cloud.


