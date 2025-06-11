Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'Please do not go to the airport': Silver Airways, Florida-based airline, shuts down all operations

SIlver Airways
Associated Press
Silver Airways prop-jet
SIlver Airways
Posted
and last updated

Florida-based airline Silver Airways is shutting down, the company announced on social media overnight.

According to the announcement, the airline is ceasing all operations as of June 11. The statement said the decision was made by another airline holding company in charge of Silver's assets, which were sold during an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy.

The airline holding company, which was unnamed, ceased Silver's operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

"Please do not go to the airport," the post reads.

Silver said all credit card purchases should be refundable.

"I know that my daughter is not the only one going through this difficult time, but she is not a criminal," said Lourdes Martinez. "She does not deserve to be there."

A Sarasota family is shaken up after being separated from their daughter. Federal agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested 22-year-old daughter, Maria Martinez. And now, they are demanding for her return.

"Our children do not belong in cages:" Sarasota family demands return of daughter held by ICE

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.