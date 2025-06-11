'Please do not go to the airport': Silver Airways, Florida-based airline, shuts down all operations

Florida-based airline Silver Airways is shutting down, the company announced on social media overnight.

According to the announcement, the airline is ceasing all operations as of June 11. The statement said the decision was made by another airline holding company in charge of Silver's assets, which were sold during an attempt to restructure in bankruptcy.

The airline holding company, which was unnamed, ceased Silver's operations in Florida, the Bahamas and the Caribbean.

"Please do not go to the airport," the post reads.

Silver said all credit card purchases should be refundable.