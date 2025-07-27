Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Pinellas deputies conducting death investigation after body found at Anclote Island: PCSO

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO)is working a death investigation after a victim was found at Anclote Island on Saturday.

According to PCSO officials, deputies responded to a call for a deceased person located in the water at Anclote Island on Saturday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office was assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and active.

There is no threat to the public, officials said.

No other information was made available.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

