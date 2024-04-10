Shooting near Armature Works prompts questions about staying safe when in open-air spaces

TAMPA, Fla. — The shooting on Tuesday near Armature Works in Tampa opened a conversation about gun violence as well as safety and security when in or around open-air spaces.

Luz Cardenas walks the Riverwalk near Armature Works a few times a week, and she heard about the shooting near the popular spot.

"At the end of the day, if somebody with bad intentions plans to do something bad, they're going to do it, and the only thing as a community that we can do is respond,” said Cardenas.

Cardenas said when she's in open-air spaces like that, she pays attention to everything.

"Like, for instance, I was just walking here, and I know where the water taxi is, I know what streets are around here and which way I can run if I have to,” said Cardenas. “Inside the market, same thing, you have to know where the exits are and what potential places you can hide."

The reality in today's world is that you have to be prepared no matter the situation.

"I would dare say that anytime you're in a large, large crowd, you might want to anticipate something going wrong,” said David Thomas, a retired police officer and Professor of Forensic Studies at Florida Gulf Coast University. “That's sad, and I would hate to say that, and I'm not trying to be an alarmist, but in this respect I'm trying to be a realist."

Thomas explained as you move through your day, expect the unexpected and create a plan, scanning the landscape and looking for exits.

"Have some sort of exit strategy, and if nothing else, get down low, if it breaks out and if you can get to some place where you can get cover or concealment, then you take it, and you go to cover and concealment, and you wait until it's over,” said Thomas.

“It was kinda scary,” said Adam Pedersen.

Pedersen works nearby where the shooting happened and witnessed the aftermath. For him, situational awareness is important.

“I'm always kind of watch out of the corner of my eye, kinda what's going on,” said Pedersen.

And when it comes to open air spaces, Pedersen weighed in on if there are any solutions so something like this doesn't happen.

“I always think more security's probably a good thing," said Pedersen. "I don't know if there's any way to truly prevent something like this from happening because you just never know."