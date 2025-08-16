Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Multiple fights erupt at Clearwater youth football game, coach arrested

Clearwater Police
CLEARWATER, Fla. — The City of Clearwater said Clearwater Police officers responded to multiple fights at a youth football game on Sunday.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers said they were sent to the Countryside Sports Complex, 3060 McMullen Booth Road, to find two people injured.

A coach from Gainesville was arrested and booked into the Pinellas County Jail. He was charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

