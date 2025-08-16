Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Baby killed in alcohol-related Pasco crash: FHP

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — An eighth-month old baby was killed early Saturday morning in an alcohol-related Pasco County crash, authorities said.

Antonio Miguel Bravo, 32, of Clearwater, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) after the crash.

According to an FHP report, a Chevy Silverado, driven by Bravo was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 19 at about 1:36 a.m.

He then overtook an Audi sedan, driven by a 27-year-old Gibsonton man, which was slowing or stopped for other traffic just north of Flora Avenue at about 1:36 a.m.

Bravo then caused the front of the Silverado to collide with the rear of the Audi, the report stated. 

An 8-month-old boy, and son of the Gibsonton driver traveling in a car seat in the rear seat, suffered serious injuries during the collision. 

The baby was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Bravo was determined to be impaired with a BAC (blood alcohol content) of 0.089, troopers said.

