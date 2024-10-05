Security cameras capture storm surge flooding Pinellas County home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Pinellas County couple watched as storm surge from Hurricane Helene flooded their home in St. Petersburg.

KT Oliveira and her husband, George, evacuated prior to the storm.

They watched their home security cameras as the surge flooded the first level of their house.

"At that moment, it was like oh my God, I think the doors are gone and then at that moment, at that realization, just a wave came in, swept into the living room and we were just sitting there just thinking oh my God. It’s only 8:30 at night," said KT Oliveira.

Ring camera footage of Hurricane Helene courtesy of KT Oliveria

Cameras also caught the surge crashing into their pool and lanai.

The couple was able to watch the footage for about an hour before the power went out.

"You're helpless and we knew that the storm wasn't even over yet. It's going to go all night. There was going to be more severe flooding so you have to pass through Shore Acres to get here so we knew just from past storms, Shore Acres is flooded and they limit your access," said KT.

Hurricane Helene flooded the first level of their home and destroyed the tile on their lanai.

"Most of our living space is all on the bottom level, guest room, kid's room, kitchen, living room so about 80% of the home is downstairs and is gone like we've cut the dry wall out about 2 feet," said KT.

The couple is cleaning up and hopes to rebuild. They said their heart breaks for those who suffered an even greater loss.

"It's like a whole roller coaster of emotions, anger, grief, sadness, serenity....thinking, 'thank God we're all safe,'" said KT.

The couple said they are grateful for their loved ones who have helped them and they are motivated by the kind people who help out after a catastrophe.

"You also hear amazing stories like amazing people doing amazing things which is really motivates us. That's the beautiful part," said George.