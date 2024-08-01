Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area ahead of tropical disturbance

TAMPA, Fla. — Some counties and cities across the Tampa Bay area opened up free sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and flooding this weekend.

The possible path of a tropical disturbance north of the Dominican Republic shifted to the west as it tries to develop. ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said any possible development with the system is unlikely to occur until the weekend at the earliest. He also said it's too early to know what type of impacts the system could have on Florida.

Anyone living in areas that are prone to flooding should consider picking up some sandbags.

The City of Tampa has announced that three sandbag locations will be open on Friday, August 2 and Saturday, August 3. Seniors and residents with special needs can pick up sandbags from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday. The general public can pick them up from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tampa residents who bring identification verifying they live within the city limits will be able to pick up sandbags at the following locations:



Himes Ave Complex at 4501 South Himes Avenue

Al Barnes Park at 2902 North 32nd Street

Al Lopez Park at 4810 North Himes Avenue

Check back with ABC Action News as more cities and counties across the Tampa Bay area announce sandbag pickup locations.