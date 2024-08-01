Possible track of tropical disturbance shifts further west

MIAMI, Fla. — The possible path of a tropical disturbance north of the Dominican Republic shifted a little bit to the west as it tries to develop.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillips said the National Hurricane Center shifted the area that may be highlighted further to the west and more into the Gulf of Mexico.

Phillips said any possible development with the system is unlikely to occur until the weekend at the earliest. He also said it's too early to know what type of impacts the system could have on Florida.

"But whatever forms could easily stall and possibly even loop in the Northern Gulf," Phillips said. "We could be dealing with a messy rainmaker for quite a while next week."