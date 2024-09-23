Watch Now
WeatherHurricaneHurricane Center

Actions

Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area ahead of PTC #9

sandbags
Copyright 2012 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS
sandbags
Posted
and last updated

Sandbags By County

Some counties and cities across the Tampa Bay area opened up free sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and flooding.
Anyone living in areas that are prone to flooding should consider picking up some sandbags.

CITRUS COUNTY

Sites will be open 24/7, but assistance will be available during certain hours. Bags will be provided, but after hours, make sure to bring your own shovels and helpers.

  • Homosassa Recreation Park
    • 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
    • Open 24/7
    • Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Bicentennial Park
    • 501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River
    • Open 24/7
    • Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Floral Park
    • 9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City
    • Open 24/7
    • Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Old Hernando Elementary School
    • 2435 N Florida Ave, Hernando
    • Open 24/7
    • Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

HERNANDO COUNTY

A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following locations. Residents must bring their own shovels. Officials said the sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

  • Linda Pedersen Park
    • 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard, Spring Hill
    • Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Anderson Snow Park
    • 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill
    • Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Ridge Manor Community Center
    • 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor
    • Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Spring Lake Methodist Church
    • 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville
    • Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

PASCO COUNTY

Officials have opened multiple self-serve sandbag sites, which will be open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Officials ask that you bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.

  • Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn)
    • 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
    • Open 24/7
  • Magnolia Valley Golf Course
    • 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
    • Open 24/7
  • Veterans Memorial Park
    • 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
    • Open 24/7
  • Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29
    • 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills
    • Open 24/7

SARASOTA COUNTY

Officials opened the self-service sandbag stations to Sarasota County residents. There will be a limit of ten bags per vehicle, and bags and sand will be provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

  • Twin Lakes Park
    • 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota
    • Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot)
    • 2700 12th St., Sarasota
    • Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • South County Fleet Services
    • 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice
    • Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee provides an update on the developing tropical disturbance.

Tracking the Tropics | September 23, Morning Update

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

FIND YOUR EVACUATION ZONE

HURRICANE TERMS TO KNOW

Tropical Storm WATCH: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

Tropical Storm WARNING: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

Hurricane WATCH: Hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical storm-force winds.

Hurricane WARNING: Hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

Be prepared with our Hurricane Resources Guide