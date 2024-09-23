Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area ahead of PTC #9

Sandbags By County

Some counties and cities across the Tampa Bay area opened up free sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and flooding.

Anyone living in areas that are prone to flooding should consider picking up some sandbags.

CITRUS COUNTY

Sites will be open 24/7, but assistance will be available during certain hours. Bags will be provided, but after hours, make sure to bring your own shovels and helpers.



Homosassa Recreation Park

4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa Open 24/7 Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bicentennial Park

501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River Open 24/7 Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Floral Park

9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City Open 24/7 Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Hernando Elementary School

2435 N Florida Ave, Hernando Open 24/7 Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



HERNANDO COUNTY

A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following locations. Residents must bring their own shovels. Officials said the sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.



Linda Pedersen Park

6300 Shoal Line Boulevard, Spring Hill Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Anderson Snow Park

1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ridge Manor Community Center

34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Spring Lake Methodist Church

4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



PASCO COUNTY

Officials have opened multiple self-serve sandbag sites, which will be open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Officials ask that you bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.



Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn)

30908 Warder Road, San Antonio Open 24/7

Magnolia Valley Golf Course

7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey Open 24/7

Veterans Memorial Park

14333 Hicks Road, Hudson Open 24/7

Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29

6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills Open 24/7



SARASOTA COUNTY

Officials opened the self-service sandbag stations to Sarasota County residents. There will be a limit of ten bags per vehicle, and bags and sand will be provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.



Twin Lakes Park

6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot)

2700 12th St., Sarasota Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

South County Fleet Services

4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.



