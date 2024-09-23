Sandbag locations open up across the Tampa Bay area ahead of PTC #9

Sandbags By County
Some counties and cities across the Tampa Bay area opened up free sandbag locations to help residents prepare for the possibility of heavy rains and flooding.
Anyone living in areas that are prone to flooding should consider picking up some sandbags.
CITRUS COUNTY
Sites will be open 24/7, but assistance will be available during certain hours. Bags will be provided, but after hours, make sure to bring your own shovels and helpers.
- Homosassa Recreation Park
- 4210 S Grandmarch Ave, Homosassa
- Open 24/7
- Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Bicentennial Park
- 501 N Baseball Point, Crystal River
- Open 24/7
- Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Floral Park
- 9530 S Parkside Ave, Floral City
- Open 24/7
- Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Old Hernando Elementary School
- 2435 N Florida Ave, Hernando
- Open 24/7
- Assistance available Monday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Assistance available Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
HERNANDO COUNTY
A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be at the following locations. Residents must bring their own shovels. Officials said the sites will remain open until weather conditions begin to deteriorate.
- Linda Pedersen Park
- 6300 Shoal Line Boulevard, Spring Hill
- Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Anderson Snow Park
- 1360 Anderson Snow Rd., Spring Hill
- Open Monday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Ridge Manor Community Center
- 34240 Cortez Blvd., Ridge Manor
- Open Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Spring Lake Methodist Church
- 4191 Spring Lake Hwy., Brooksville
- Tuesday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PASCO COUNTY
Officials have opened multiple self-serve sandbag sites, which will be open 24 hours to Pasco County residents. Sand and sandbags will be restocked daily, weather permitting. Officials ask that you bring a shovel and be prepared to fill your own bags.
- Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn)
- 30908 Warder Road, San Antonio
- Open 24/7
- Magnolia Valley Golf Course
- 7223 Massachusetts Ave., New Port Richey
- Open 24/7
- Veterans Memorial Park
- 14333 Hicks Road, Hudson
- Open 24/7
- Pasco Fire Rescue Station #29
- 6907 Dairy Rd, Zephyrhills
- Open 24/7
SARASOTA COUNTY
Officials opened the self-service sandbag stations to Sarasota County residents. There will be a limit of ten bags per vehicle, and bags and sand will be provided. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.
- Twin Lakes Park
- 6700 Clark Rd., Sarasota
- Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Ed Smith Stadium (parking lot)
- 2700 12th St., Sarasota
- Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- South County Fleet Services
- 4571 State Road 776/Englewood Rd., Venice
- Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
