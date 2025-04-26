Future uncertain for Polk families from Haiti as judge suspends deportation warnings

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Mother’s Day 2024 is a day Dawn Chappelear will never forget.

“He flew out on May 12, which was Mother’s Day. It was one of the greatest gifts that I've received for Mother’s Day,” said Chappelear.

The young man from Haiti, whom she considers her son, was granted temporary protection status and could finally live in the U.S. with her family.

"We waited almost four years for him to come home and be with us. So why after not even a year, is he being plucked out and forced to go back to an area that’s not safe for the people who are currently there, much less sending anyone else back,” said Chappelear.

The Winter Haven family reached out to ABC Action News earlier this month, after receiving a letter stating the Trump administration is revoking temporary protection and their son would have to self-deport by April 24.

“These are not people that have come in illegally. They are not people that are associated with gangs who are starting trouble here in the US. So, to find out that they’ve done what they’re supposed to do and still lose their rights is quite scary,” Chappelear said.

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from terminating the legal protection, known as immigration parole. The Biden administration granted that protection to more than half a million Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans.

The judge stated mass parole terminations could not happen without each case being reviewed.

“We don't know how long the stay will last or what the next steps look like for us. The situation in Haiti just continues to deteriorate so there really is no win for any of the Haitians to go back,” said John Chappelear.

As another Mother’s Day rolls around, Chappelear is left in limbo, wondering what’s next.

“They are basically telling us it’s a waiting game. We've done what we’re supposed to do. He just is to continue following the law, following the rules, going to work. Do what he can do, pay his taxes and we’re just waiting to see what transpires from that,” said Chappelear.