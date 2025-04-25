Dry conditions prompt county-wide burn ban in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Hillsborough County has issued a burn ban and declared a local state of emergency due to dry conditions and an increased risk of wildfires.

Hillsborough County issued an emergency burn ban on all outdoor burning in all areas of the county starting Friday (April 25).

All outdoor burning is prohibited, including bans on fireworks and sparklers. The only exceptions to the ban are constant attended barbecue grilling, certain agricultural burning and burning specifically allowed by the Florida Forest Service, Hillsborough County said.

The current executive order by law can not last more than seven days, but it can be extended.

Residents can sign up for county alerts to get more information on the ban at this link.