Pinellas Sheriff investigates bomb threat on Allegiant flight at Clearwater airport

CLEARWATER, Fla — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) is closed after an incident on a plane Friday afternoon.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they are investigating a bomb threat on an Allegiant flight. Passengers on the plane were evacuated.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reporting that PIE is closed.

The PCSO stated that there are no reported injuries and no threat to the public.

