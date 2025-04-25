Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

Pinellas Sheriff investigates bomb threat on Allegiant flight at Clearwater airport

Clearwater PIE Airport Incident
WFTS
Clearwater PIE Airport Incident
Posted
and last updated

CLEARWATER, Fla — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) is closed after an incident on a plane Friday afternoon.

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said they are investigating a bomb threat on an Allegiant flight. Passengers on the plane were evacuated.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is reporting that PIE is closed.

The PCSO stated that there are no reported injuries and no threat to the public.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.


"I felt like it was really strong-arm robbery."
Drivers hit with school bus camera fines in Polk County are frustrated that they must first pay more before appealing their ticket.

'It’s crazy!' Drivers hit with school bus camera fine in Polk County must pay more to appeal it

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.