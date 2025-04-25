Treasure Island Police and Fire Rescue continue to serve community despite hurricane setbacks

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Treasure Island is working to get a new public safety building for its police and fire rescue.

Hurricane Helene devastated the old building, and since then, first responders have been working out of portables in the parking lot next to City Hall.

For firefighter Jordan Dahlstrom, what building he works out of doesn't matter.

"As long as I get to come work for Treasure Island every day and put on this uniform, I'll be happy," said Dahlstrom.

He said the transition has been a slight adjustment.

"Well, I meant it was a little challenging. This is our home away from home. We spend a third of our life here," said Dahlstrom.

Hurricane Helene flooded the former public safety building, which used to house both police and fire rescue.

"That was the only fire station I knew…a lot of memories and just people that we had there. Losing our home was really difficult…and being in these temporary structures has been a challenge," said Dahlstrom.

Now, those first responders are working as well as they can, given the limited space.

"We're adjusted, but it's a part where you have…like I said our stuff is scattered. There will be moments where we will say 'Hey, we need this, where is this at?'" said John Barkley, Treasure Island Police Chief.

Barkley said not only are employees having to adjust to the new location, but they're also trying to recover themselves.

"My home was flooded too, and some officers had damage to their homes…and the people who weren't affected by Helene, were affected by Milton," said Barkley.

He said his staff hasn't wavered.

"No matter where we put them or what's been going on, they are handling it. They've been taking care of the community," said Barkley.

City leaders said insurance adjustors are assessing the cost of repairs at the public safety building, but with the amount of damage, commissioners are now considering building a new public safety building instead.

But until then, both Dahlstrom and Barkley, are continuing to do what they love.

"We show up, when the tones drop, we respond and do the absolute best we can for our citizens," said Dahlstrom.