Retailers dropping prices for Labor Day weekend sales

TAMPA, Fla. — As Labor Day weekend approaches, retailers are discounting items.

This holiday offers unique savings, with some specific things more likely to go on sale.

According to shopping experts, some of the best things to buy right now are grills, patio furniture, outdoor gear, mattresses and large appliances.

Before you buy during any shopping event, though, experts have stressed the importance of doing your research online first to find which retailer is offering the best deals for your items.

“You can often find cashback offers and additional coupons that can be layered on top of sales,” said Trae Bodge, Smart Shopping Expert for TrueTrae.com.

There are websites that can help you find more discounts.

“One of my favorites for that is CouponCabin. They have deals for thousands of stores so that’s another step as well,” said Bodge.

Other places to look for online coupons and cash back include RetailMeNot, PayPal, Honey and Rakuten.

According to RetailMeNot, there are things you could hold off on buying to get a better price later in the year.

