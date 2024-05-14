Rain and thunderstorms possible across parts of the Tampa Bay area

TAMPA, Fla. — An active weather pattern is possible on Tuesday ahead of a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Watch for Citrus and Hernando Counties in the Tampa Bay region early Tuesday morning. The watch's issuance came less than a week after tornadoes tore through parts of north Florida, including the Tallahassee area.

The Tornado Watch was issued after the Storm Prediction Center gave the area either a marginal or slight chance of severe weather on Tuesday.

ABC Action News Meteorologist Greg Dee said conditions would be partly cloudy on Tuesday for most of the area. Temperatures would be in the upper 80s near the beaches and into the low 90s in inland areas.

However, by Wednesday, some areas around Tampa Bay could experience up to 2-3 inches of rain as the system moves through.