Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain

Lots of clouds today with a chance of sct'd storms.

The morning will start mostly dry in most communities today. We'll see temperatures in the 70s early in the day. The one place that may see some morning rain will be up toward the Nature Coast.

Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon and high humidity. There will be a chance of showers and storms just about anytime during the day though the heaviest rains are most likely near the coast or north of I-4. Because of more clouds and the chance of showers, highs will generally stay in the mid and upper 80s today.

Look for on-shore flow and sct'd storms to return on Tuesday. They'll begin closer to the coast around midday and then spend much of the afternoon east of I-75. Highs on Tuesday will reach the upper 80s and low 90s.

By the middle and end of the week a front will sink down into our region really increasing cloud cover and the chance of rain. The rain may come in waves with parts of the day seeing clouds and showers while at other times, it may simply be mostly cloudy and dry. Highs are likely to stay in the 80s.

TROPICS | Tropical storm Barry came and went over the weekend. The storm made landfall south of Tampico, Mexico on the east coast of Mexico in the Gulf. It will weaken over the next 2 days.

Later in the week, the NHC is watching the front that will be sitting across north Florida. Models earlier in the weekend were suggesting something could develop along this front. Over the last 24-48 hours however, the models are back off on that possibility showing very little, if even any, low pressure formation.