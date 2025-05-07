Possible downburst damaged homes in Highlands County

SEBRING, Fla — Highlands County Emergency Management said homes were damaged after a possible downburst hit the mobile home park in Sebring.
Emergency Management said severe storms moved through France I Mobile Home Park around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, damaging at least three homes and injuring one person.
Emergency management officials said National Weather Service radar showed a possible downburst or microburst hit the area.
Downburst winds can be as strong as a small tornado, but in a straight line.
