Possible downburst damaged homes in Highlands County

SEBRING, Fla — Highlands County Emergency Management said homes were damaged after a possible downburst hit the mobile home park in Sebring.

Emergency Management said severe storms moved through France I Mobile Home Park around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, damaging at least three homes and injuring one person.

Highlands County Emergency Managment

Emergency management officials said National Weather Service radar showed a possible downburst or microburst hit the area.

Highlands County Emergency Managment

Downburst winds can be as strong as a small tornado, but in a straight line.

Download the ABC Action News app to get weather alerts directly to your phone.