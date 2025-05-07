Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Possible downburst damaged homes in Highlands County

Microburst Highlands County 1
Highlands County Emergency Management
Microburst Highlands County 1
Posted

SEBRING, Fla — Highlands County Emergency Management said homes were damaged after a possible downburst hit the mobile home park in Sebring.

Emergency Management said severe storms moved through France I Mobile Home Park around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, damaging at least three homes and injuring one person.

Microburst Highlands County 2

Emergency management officials said National Weather Service radar showed a possible downburst or microburst hit the area.

Microburst Highland County

Downburst winds can be as strong as a small tornado, but in a straight line.

Download the ABC Action News app to get weather alerts directly to your phone.


“I think, like more people feel compelled to say something now if they hadn’t been before.”
Animal lovers have ramped up their advocacy after being angered by an ABC Action News report about a Polk County shelter falling short of expectations.

Angered by report about Polk County shelter, animal lovers start email campaign

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.