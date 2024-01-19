Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pinellas, Pasco Counties to open cold weather shelters this weekend

cold weather.png
WFTS
cold weather.png
Posted at 8:37 AM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 08:37:26-05

Pinellas and Pasco Counties announced they will be opening cold weather shelters this weekend for those in need of a warm place to stay.

Cold weather shelters are opened when the National Weather Service expects the "feels like" temperature to hit or drop below 40 degrees between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Shelters provide a safe place for people experiencing homelessness and for those who live in homes without adequate heat and cannot find other accommodations.

Find a shelter below.

Pinellas County

Officials said their shelters will open starting Saturday, Jan. 20, and that they will accept guests until the shelter is full. Many sites will also serve a meal, they added.

The following shelters will be open for men and women. Officials said families with kids will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). For more information, families should call 2-1-1 Tampa Bay Cares at 727-210-4211.

  • Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast
    • 111 West Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
    • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
    • 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
    • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Boys & Girls Club
    • 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
    • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Northwest Presbyterian Church
    • 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
    • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • WestCare Turning Point
    • 1810 5th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
    • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg
    • 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St. Petersburg
    • 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.
    • This location requires the use of stairs
  • Salvation Army
    • 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg
    • 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Pasco officials said their shelters will open Saturday, Jan. 20.

  • Shady Hills Mission Chapel
    • 15925 Greenglen Lane, Spring Hill
    • 6 p.m. to 10 a.m.

Latest Pinellas County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.