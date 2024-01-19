Pinellas, Pasco Counties to open cold weather shelters this weekend

Pinellas and Pasco Counties announced they will be opening cold weather shelters this weekend for those in need of a warm place to stay.

Cold weather shelters are opened when the National Weather Service expects the "feels like" temperature to hit or drop below 40 degrees between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Shelters provide a safe place for people experiencing homelessness and for those who live in homes without adequate heat and cannot find other accommodations.

Find a shelter below.

Pinellas County

Officials said their shelters will open starting Saturday, Jan. 20, and that they will accept guests until the shelter is full. Many sites will also serve a meal, they added.

The following shelters will be open for men and women. Officials said families with kids will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). For more information, families should call 2-1-1 Tampa Bay Cares at 727-210-4211.



Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast

111 West Lime Street, Tarpon Springs 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

411 Turner Street, Clearwater 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Boys & Girls Club

7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

WestCare Turning Point

1810 5th Ave. North, St. Petersburg 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg

100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St. Petersburg 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. This location requires the use of stairs

Salvation Army

1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.



Pasco officials said their shelters will open Saturday, Jan. 20.