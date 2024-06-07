New canine joins the K-9 bomb squad at Tampa International Airport

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport officials are expecting a busy summer and they've added a new canine to the team to help keep passengers safe.

TPA will see around 71,000 passengers and about 238 daily departures with about 71,000 passengers daily.

Recently, K-9 Hubert joined the K-9 bomb squad with the Tampa International Airport Police Department.

"They're there for a reason. Everybody when they see him, he's so cute. I wish I could pet him. Unfortunately, he's a working dog. Please don't pet him," said Officer Alex Cebotaru.

Hubert finished 11 weeks of training in Texas and will complete training at TPA.

His handler, Officer Alex Cebotaru, worked for the Pasco County Sheriff's Office before joining the airport's police force.

"Honestly, it's been a blessing to be honest with you, you know, to be in this position. I love animals. I've been a dog lover all my life....to be now in this spot is the best thing ever," he said.

Hubert is trained to detect bombs and explosives.

"He's an explosive detection K-9. His job is basically to find bombs," said Officer Cebotaru.

The dog is on a strict schedule, and he must complete tests with 100% accuracy.

"They're treated as a partner, and they have a schedule, discipline, the way they eat, the way they train," he said.

"The program, in general, is a 100% success, so we're trying to make sure he's good to go with everything with all his surroundings."

Hubert scans areas throughout the area, including planes, ticket counters, common areas, and trams.

"I have to make sure that he's good with everything from noises to lights to light to dark, the trams to the airsides," said Officer Cebotaru.

Passengers may see Hubert at the airport. He's expected to finish training sometime in July or August.