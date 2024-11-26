Metropolitan Ministries sees 23% drop in number of donations ahead of Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries said they've seen a 23% drop in Thanksgiving food donations compared to this time last year, while the number of families registered for help has increased by 20%.
There are still more than 1,800 families who are in urgent need over the next two days, an indication that families are still needing help after the recent hurricanes.
The most needed items include:
- frozen turkeys and hams
- canned yams
- stuffing
- canned vegetables
- boxed potatoes
- cranberry sauce
- gravy
- cereal
- rice
- beans
- macaroni and cheese
- dessert mixes
- gift cards
- toys/gifts for children ages 4-17
Click here to see a full list of donation drop-off locations.
Monetary donations can be made here. All monetary donations will be matched by a donor to ensure that twice as many families are helped.
You can find more information on volunteering here.
