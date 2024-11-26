Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Metropolitan Ministries sees 23% drop in number of donations ahead of Thanksgiving

There are still more than 1,800 families who are in urgent need over the next two days.
Metropolitan Ministries sees an increase in need this Holiday season
WFTS
Metropolitan Ministries sees an increase in need this Holiday season
Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries said they've seen a 23% drop in Thanksgiving food donations compared to this time last year, while the number of families registered for help has increased by 20%.

There are still more than 1,800 families who are in urgent need over the next two days, an indication that families are still needing help after the recent hurricanes.

Related: Metropolitan Ministries needs volunteers to help this holiday season

The most needed items include:

  • frozen turkeys and hams
  • canned yams
  • stuffing
  • canned vegetables
  • boxed potatoes
  • cranberry sauce
  • gravy
  • cereal
  • rice
  • beans
  • macaroni and cheese
  • dessert mixes
  • gift cards
  • toys/gifts for children ages 4-17

Click here to see a full list of donation drop-off locations.

Monetary donations can be made here. All monetary donations will be matched by a donor to ensure that twice as many families are helped.

You can find more information on volunteering here.

Outraged neighbors of a Pasco County subdivision tell ABC Action News Investigator Adam Walser that their homeowners’ association and the tow company it contracted to enforce parking laws are going too far.

Tow company contracted by HOA tows vehicles with expired tags from private driveways

Latest Local News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

About Us

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.