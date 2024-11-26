Metropolitan Ministries sees 23% drop in number of donations ahead of Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. — Metropolitan Ministries said they've seen a 23% drop in Thanksgiving food donations compared to this time last year, while the number of families registered for help has increased by 20%.

There are still more than 1,800 families who are in urgent need over the next two days, an indication that families are still needing help after the recent hurricanes.

The most needed items include:



frozen turkeys and hams

canned yams

stuffing

canned vegetables

boxed potatoes

cranberry sauce

gravy

cereal

rice

beans

macaroni and cheese

dessert mixes

gift cards

toys/gifts for children ages 4-17

