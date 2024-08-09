Mentally preparing children for back to school

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — Many kids in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for the first day of school. It's an exciting time, but we know that excitement can also be met with some first-day nervousness.

We sat down with Dr. Christina Canody, the Pediatrics Medical Director at Baycare.

“I think it is a combination of feeling anxious, with both excitement and also being a little nervous about what may happen," Dr. Canody said.

She said those feelings are completely normal for kids to face as they prepare to head back to school.

Dr. Canody has four main steps for parents to help calm those nerves.

“The first is getting back into your routine,” she said.

That means going to bed earlier, spending less time on social media and eating at normal meal hours.

“The second step is actually preparation,” Dr. Canody said.

She explained that that's having the supply list checked off so kids know they have everything they need ready to go on the first day.

Next up, Dr. Canody said to ask kids how they are feeling about the upcoming year and talk about their emotions. She said that will help create a safe space to talk about their feelings.

“The last step is actually providing support, knowing that we are here for you whether you’re feeling excited or sad. We are sharing in this journey,” Dr. Canody said.

