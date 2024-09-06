Lakeland Police released body cam video showing altercation between teen and two officers

LAKELAND, Fla. — Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said his officers acted appropriately and used reasonable force during an altercation involving a teen in May.

Police said a woman called 911 to report a group of teens and young adults who were being rowdy and cursing around children at an apartment complex pool.

The incident happened at The Caroline Luxury Apartments on Griffin Road on May 27, 2024.

"The primary officer spent the next 15 minutes trying to determine who lived at the apartment complex or who had the right to be utilizing the swimming pool," said Chief Taylor.

Officers determined none of the individuals lived at the complex or were valid guests.

Chief Taylor said officers asked the subjects numerous times to leave the pool since they were trespassing. Around 5:50 p.m. the group was headed for the exit but then turned back around and entered the clubhouse area.

A 16-year-old allegedly confronted the woman who called 911 and the situation escalated. "The officer cannot ignore a threat. He has a duty to react and intercede when he perceives a threat of danger," said Chief Taylor.

Chief Taylor said the officer gave the teen a verbal command to leave or he would be arrested.

An altercation with the teen and two police officers ensued and was caught on body camera video and surveillance video. Cellphone video of the altercation went viral when it first happened.

Rev. Clayton Cowart

"The subject continued to actively physically resist by attempting to pull his arm from the officer's grasp and he began flailing his arms toward the primary officer," said Chief Taylor.

Chief Taylor said the officers used strikes to get the teen to comply. ABC Action News is not naming the teen since he is a minor.

During the altercation, the teen struck an officer in the face and also tried grabbing the officer's radio and belt, according to Chief Taylor.

"The subject continued to physically resist both officers. The subject and the floor of the clubhouse were wet from pool water which significantly increased the difficulty of controlling the subject," said Taylor.

Chief Taylor said the teen weighed more than 350 pounds and refused to listen to commands so an officer deployed a taser and the teen then complied.

"This incident did not need to happen. This incident would not have happened had the subject simply complied with the officers lawful commands," said Chief Taylor.

"You may not agree with what an officer is telling you, but you are required to follow the lawful commands. At no time are you permitted to physically strike a police officers," said Chief Taylor.

Charges against the teen were dropped a month after the incident.

The two officers are not on administrative leave and Chief Taylor said they acted appropriately and followed policy.