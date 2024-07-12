Jelly Roll announces Tampa show just hours after Morgan Wallen cancels concert

TAMPA, Fla. — Jelly Roll announced he will be performing at Dallas Bull in Tampa on Friday night. The news came just hours after Morgan Wallen announced he was canceling the second show of his "One Night at a Time" tour in Tampa.

Jelly Roll was set to open for Wallen.

Anyone who had a ticket to the show will get in free and it's first come, first serve.

The country singer wrote on X, "TAMPA! Dallas Bull tonight— doors open at 7pm. If you have a ticket to the show you get in for free. (This is for ticket holders only) FIRST COME FIRST SERVE."