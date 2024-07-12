Morgan Wallen cancels Friday night concert in Tampa, reschedules for October

TAMPA, Fla. — Morgan Wallen cancels the second show of his "One Night at a Time" tour in Tampa on Friday.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wallen said, "I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today."
The show is now rescheduled for Oct. 4.
I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today. I would not give you guys anywhere near 100% tonight and as a result, I need to move tonight's Tampa show to Oct. 4 and next week's Charlotte shows…— morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) July 12, 2024
One week ago, we brought you the story of Florida veteran Paul Canton's fight for citizenship. ABC Action News investigative journalist Katie LaGrone found out this former U.S. Marine is getting support from all over the nation.