Morgan Wallen cancels Friday night concert in Tampa, reschedules for October

Fernando Llano/AP
Posted at 3:50 PM, Jul 12, 2024

TAMPA, Fla. — Morgan Wallen cancels the second show of his "One Night at a Time" tour in Tampa on Friday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wallen said, "I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today."

The show is now rescheduled for Oct. 4.

