Morgan Wallen cancels Friday night concert in Tampa, reschedules for October

TAMPA, Fla. — Morgan Wallen cancels the second show of his "One Night at a Time" tour in Tampa on Friday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wallen said, "I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today."

The show is now rescheduled for Oct. 4.

I hate to reschedule shows but I powered through being sick in Tampa last night, and unfortunately woke up feeling way worse today. I would not give you guys anywhere near 100% tonight and as a result, I need to move tonight's Tampa show to Oct. 4 and next week's Charlotte shows… — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) July 12, 2024