Hurricane Helene forces business owners on Bradenton Beach to start over

BRADENTON BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Helene flooded businesses along Bridge Street on Bradenton Beach and business owners are working around the clock to clean up the mess.

Derek Williams with the Drift-In AMI has cleared everything from the building.

"This business will be 100 years old next year so we're one of the original businesses on Bradenton Beach."

"A lot of fun, The Drift was owned by Babe Ruth so there's a little history story behind this bar. My wife and I purchased it a couple years ago from our in-laws who owned it about 30 years," said Williams.

Williams is President of the Bradenton Beach Merchants Association. He visited the island shortly after the storm passed.

"Our business had about 4 feet of water in it and we've got obviously issues with our roof. All of our equipment, we had just within six months purchased all new beer coolers and all those types of things. Everything is ruined. Obviously, the water in the bar getting that out so it's almost a total loss," said Williams.

Homeowners, residents and business owners were allowed to re-enter Bradenton Beach on Thursday, October 3.

People are only allowed to enter in a passenger vehicle or on foot.

Starting on Friday, October 4 at 8:00 a.m. residents, homeowners, business owners and contractors with a work order for a location on Bradenton Beach will also be allowed to enter.

The checkpoint is before the bridge on Cortez Road West and 127th Street West.

Vehicles are not allowed to park or be left attended on Gulf Drive North and South. People may park on the side streets.

Benajmin Kaminecki is the owner of the Fudge Factory. He told ABC Action News he threw out about $75,000 worth of fudge, candy and other products. He said all food products were thrown out.

Benjamin Kaminecki



The hurricane destroyed equipment and flooded the property.

ABC Action News visited the Fudge Factor last December as employees made homemade candy canes, a 125 year-old family tradition.

Kaminecki said he plans to work seven days a week to clean the store and rebuild.

Williams said he plans to reopen as soon as possible.

"Our hope is definitely at the Drift to be leaders in the community and make this place the best we can."

"Our business is kind of unique. It's open 365 days a year, 7 a.m. to 2 a.m., so this is the first time the building has been empty probably ever. We're going to fix a few items along the way and do the best we can."