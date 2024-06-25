Home prices continue to rise across Florida and the nation

TAMPA, Fla. — While there has been some good news on home prices in recent weeks, the overall numbers continue to show high pricing across the United States.

The S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index broke the previous month's all-time high in April 2024, according to new numbers released Tuesday. The U.S. National Composite Index grew at a 1.2% clip from March to April and was up 6.3% year-over-year.

Locally, the numbers were a little bit better. Tampa's home price index grew month-over-month in April at a 0.7% rate and 3.6% year-over-year. Both of those numbers were some of the smallest in the country, but that's after being near the top of the country in price gains for the last two-plus years.

According to S&P, the Northeast was the highest performing region in home price gains. The Northeast has been home to the best-performing markets for home price gains for the last nine months. It's the longest sustained price gain seen in that region since 2011 and continues to top the South or West in home price gains.