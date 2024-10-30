FPL announces plan to add surcharge to customer bills in 2025

FLORIDA — Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) announced their plan to add a temporary surcharge to customer bills in 2025 to cover restoration costs following hurricanes in Florida.

FPL asked the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) to approve their petition. The company wants to recover restoration expenses from Hurricanes Debby, Helene, and Milton and to replenish their storm reserve.

If PSC approves the plan, the temporary surcharge would likely add about $12.02 a month to a typical 1,000-kWh residential customer bill from January through December 2025.