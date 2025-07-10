Juicy's Famous Fair Food in Bradenton serves wild and tasty midway eats all year long

BRADENTON, Fla. — Craving a funnel cake or fried Oreo?

How about a giant turkey leg or Twinkie burger?

Normally, you'd have to wait until the Florida State Fair or the Strawberry Festival to get your fix of fried goodness.

But not in Bradenton, where the new Juicy's Famous Fair Food (2319 Cortez Rd W, Bradenton) is a popular restaurant salute to midway meals that's open seven days a week.

"We've been in the business for 40 years," says co-owner Kimberly Enright. "People know us and look for us."

Kimberly is the queen of the Juicy's carnival family, multigenerational concessionaires who feed fair crowds all over the United States.

But they've always wanted a brick-and-mortar home, a test kitchen for wild creations like flaming hot corn dogs and Cinnamon Toast Crunch funnel cake.

And now they do, an indoor-outdoor tribute to really fun foods that also includes smashburgers and sausages, turkey legs and decadent milkshakes.

Juicy's Famous Fair Foods is open for lunch, dinner and midnight munchies seven days a week.

