Seniors on fixed incomes receive groceries after 800 lbs. donated

LAKELAND, Fla. — Seniors living on a fixed income are getting free groceries, thanks to thousands of donations received at Lakeland’s Independence Day celebration.

A steady flow of cars lined up outside the VISTE warehouse early Wednesday morning, eager to receive bags full of groceries. It’s a great help for 82-year-old Marilyn Pitzer, who is living off retirement income.

"I don’t know what I would do if it weren’t for VISTE. I just appreciate it so much,” Pitzer said.

Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE) is a Lakeland-based nonprofit that provides supplemental groceries to 1,100 seniors monthly, including Ginger Cloutier, who relies solely on her Social Security benefits to get by.

“It’s great to help your budget out because there are so many expenses. It's great to have some help with things. Plus, they give you a lot of things you can't afford in the store, like fruits and vegetables,” Cloutier said.

Over the Fourth of July holiday, the organization received 800 lbs. of canned goods donated by people who attended the Red, White & Kaboom celebration.

“It’s great that there are so many people out there that like to help people because there are so many needy people now. People my age, they’re getting older and just on a fixed income. Some don’t have a lot of income,” Cloutier said.

In addition to groceries, the nonprofit provides essential services for low-income seniors, including transportation, hot meals, and care boxes.

President of VISTE Steve Bissonnette said food insecurity has increased in the area since the COVID-19 pandemic. He suspects even more older adults will need help.

“Other nonprofits that are more heavily funded through the federal programming, as their funds are reduced, we anticipate having more people show up at our doors. We’re fortunate that we have made the decision years ago to rely very minimally on federal funds,” Bissonnette said.

Thanks to the generosity of the community, VISTE will continue helping seniors age with dignity.