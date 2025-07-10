Susan Solves It: Siri Settlement Claims

- Apple customers have until the end of the month to file claims for a $95 million settlement regarding allegations that the "Hey Siri" feature recorded private conversations without consent.
- ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on how to successfully file a claim for the Apple Siri settlement before the upcoming deadline.
Wimauma pastor deported to Guatemala, leaving church and family reeling
After living in the U.S. for more than two decades and leading a congregation of nearly 50, 42-year-old Maurilio Ambrocio was deported last week.
Wimauma pastor deported