Susan Solves It: Siri Settlement Claims

ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on how to successfully file a claim for the Apple Siri settlement before the upcoming deadline.
  • Apple customers have until the end of the month to file claims for a $95 million settlement regarding allegations that the "Hey Siri" feature recorded private conversations without consent.
  • ABC Action News Reporter Susan El Khoury gives tips on how to successfully file a claim for the Apple Siri settlement before the upcoming deadline.

