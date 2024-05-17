Florida unemployment remains low, but a closer look at the numbers shows it's growing

TAMPA, Fla. — While Florida continues to post an unemployment rate lower than the national average, inside the numbers, the unemployment rate is rising in many major areas of the state.
Across the Tampa Bay region, unemployment rose in every county from April 2023 to April 2024. Some counties saw rates rise by as much as 1.3% in the last year.
County
April 2023 unemployment rate
April 2024 unemployment rate
YOY change in employed people
YOY change in those on unemployment
Hillsborough
2.4%
3.2%
-67,251
6,871
Pinellas
2.2%
3.0%
410
4,377
Pasco
2.7%
3.7%
9,947
2,717
Polk
3.0%
3.9%
2,095
3,428
Sarasota
2.4%
3.2%
1,224
1,862
Manatee
2.4%
3.3%
986
1,770
Hernando
3.1%
4.2%
46
949
Citrus
3.6%
4.9%
-597
654
Highlands
3.3%
4.6%
-100
474
Statewide
2.4%
3.2%
21,000
87,000
NOTE: All Numbers are Non-Seasonally Adjusted. All numbers from Floridajobs.org
Compared to the national average, Florida's 3.2% unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 3.9%. The Florida Department of Commerce said it was the 42nd straight month the state of Florida's unemployment rate had been below the national average.
