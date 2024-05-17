Florida unemployment remains low, but a closer look at the numbers shows it's growing

TAMPA, Fla. — While Florida continues to post an unemployment rate lower than the national average, inside the numbers, the unemployment rate is rising in many major areas of the state.

Across the Tampa Bay region, unemployment rose in every county from April 2023 to April 2024. Some counties saw rates rise by as much as 1.3% in the last year.



County April 2023 unemployment rate April 2024 unemployment rate YOY change in employed people YOY change in those on unemployment Hillsborough 2.4% 3.2% -67,251 6,871 Pinellas 2.2% 3.0% 410 4,377 Pasco 2.7% 3.7% 9,947 2,717 Polk 3.0% 3.9% 2,095 3,428 Sarasota 2.4% 3.2% 1,224 1,862 Manatee 2.4% 3.3% 986 1,770 Hernando 3.1% 4.2% 46 949 Citrus 3.6% 4.9% -597 654 Highlands 3.3% 4.6% -100 474 Statewide 2.4% 3.2% 21,000 87,000

NOTE: All Numbers are Non-Seasonally Adjusted. All numbers from Floridajobs.org

Compared to the national average, Florida's 3.2% unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 3.9%. The Florida Department of Commerce said it was the 42nd straight month the state of Florida's unemployment rate had been below the national average.