Florida unemployment remains low, but a closer look at the numbers shows it's growing

Posted at 11:32 AM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 11:34:38-04

TAMPA, Fla. — While Florida continues to post an unemployment rate lower than the national average, inside the numbers, the unemployment rate is rising in many major areas of the state.

Across the Tampa Bay region, unemployment rose in every county from April 2023 to April 2024. Some counties saw rates rise by as much as 1.3% in the last year.

County

April 2023 unemployment rate

April 2024 unemployment rate

YOY change in employed people

YOY change in those on unemployment

Hillsborough

2.4%

3.2%

-67,251

6,871

Pinellas

2.2%

3.0%

410

4,377

Pasco

2.7%

3.7%

9,947

2,717

Polk

3.0%

3.9%

2,095

3,428

Sarasota

2.4%

3.2%

1,224

1,862

Manatee

2.4%

3.3%

986

1,770

Hernando

3.1%

4.2%

46

949

Citrus

3.6%

4.9%

-597

654

Highlands

3.3%

4.6%

-100

474

Statewide

2.4%

3.2%

21,000

87,000

NOTE: All Numbers are Non-Seasonally Adjusted. All numbers from Floridajobs.org

Compared to the national average, Florida's 3.2% unemployment rate remained below the national rate of 3.9%. The Florida Department of Commerce said it was the 42nd straight month the state of Florida's unemployment rate had been below the national average.

