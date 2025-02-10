Florida gas prices on the rise, highest in the Southeast, above national average

TAMPA, Fla. — Gas prices in the Sunshine State increased by 10 cents over the past week as global economic concerns began to weigh on the oil markets.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of gasoline in Florida was $3.16, up from $3.06 a week earlier. The price is also higher than it was a month ago and one year ago.

Locally, Citrus County had the cheapest gas prices last week at $3.12 a gallon. Hillsborough County posted an average price of $3.23 a gallon, and Pinellas County had an average price of $3.21 a gallon.

AAA reported Florida's average gas prices were higher than the national average of $3.14 a gallon. The state also has the highest average gas price of any state in the southeast, with the closest state having a higher price than Florida being Maryland or Illinois.